BRUSSELS Aug 26 Belgian cable operator Telenet said on Monday it had appointed Birgit Conix, currently at Heineken and previously Johnson & Johnson , as its new chief financial officer.

Conix, a 48-year-old Belgian, will replace Renaat Berckmoes, who had been CFO for almost 12 years and who announced his resignation in June. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)