MECHELEN, Belgium, July 26 Belgian cable
operator Telenet said it would increase its push into
mobile telephony, extending a newly launched tariff plan, and
declined to say whether it would bid for BASE, the Belgian
mobile unit that Dutch KPN is selling.
KPN said on Tuesday that it had started the sale process for
BASE, but said it would not sell at any price.
Telenet, which currently uses the network of rival Mobistar
for mobile, is talking to private equity investors
about a joint bid for BASE, the third largest operator in the
country, owned by Dutch telecoms group KPN, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.
On Thursday, Telenet CEO Duco Sickinghe declined to say
whether the group would make a bid for KPN's unit and said
Telenet was exploring various options to improve its mobile
offering.
"I read that the BASE sale has to generate a lot of money
for them. I don't think you would be proud of us if I told you
next year that we spent a lot for a company, that's never a good
thing," Sickinghe told reporters at the company's headquarters
in Mechelen.
The group, which provides its services in the north of the
country and in parts of Brussels, on Thursday launched two new
tariffs which for the first time also target customers not
already using Telenet broadband internet or cable services.
Growth in its residential telephony business, which includes
mobile and fixed telephone lines, increased 14 percent from a
year earlier in the second quarter. The group said it hoped this
trend would accelerate with the introduction of the new plans.
Revenue growth for Telenet's broadband services, the largest
of its businesses by revenues, slowed to 3 percent in the second
quarter, from 4 percent in the first.
Its premium cable television business grew by 22 percent in
the second quarter, still the biggest source of revenue growth
for the group but down from the 28 percent increase recorded in
the first quarter.
Overall, adjusted core profit (EBITDA) rose 8 percent in the
second quarter to 194.4 million euros ($235.68 million), very
slightly above the 193 million expected in a Reuters consensus
of seven analysts.
Telenet confirmed its 2012 outlook, expecting its 2012
adjusted core profit to increase between 5 and 6 percent, with a
similar increase in revenues.
Telenet said a court would rule on September 4 on its appeal
against the Belgian regulator's plan to force the group to give
wholesale access on its network to competitors. The ruling had
originally been scheduled for late April.
Telenet argues the regulator's plans would allow competitors
unfairly to offer cheaper products witout incurring the costs of
setting up networks of their own.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)