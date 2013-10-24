BRUSSELS Oct 24 Belgian cable group Telenet on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected core profit in the third quarter, aided by strong growth in its mobile phone business and more customers subscribing to more than one service.

Adjusted core profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter rose 8 percent to 219.5 million euros, more than the 215 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Telenet, in which U.S. cable group Liberty Global has a 58.3 percent stake, repeated its 2013 guidance for revenues to grow between 10 and 11 percent and adjusted EBITDA to grow between 7 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)