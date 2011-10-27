* Telenet Q3 adj core profit 186.7 mln euros vs 184 mln
expected
* Says Q3 adj core profit margin highest ever
* Ups 2011 adj core profit margin to 52.5 pct
* Cuts 2011 revenue growth target to 5.5 pct (from 5.5-6.0
pct
MECHELEN, Belgium, Oct 27 Belgian cable operator
Telenet reported higher-than-expected third-quarter
earnings on Thursday, helped by more customers signing up to
extra services, and raised its profit margin for this year.
The group said that 35 percent of its customers now
subscribed to three services - digital television, broadband and
fixed telephony - up from 23 percent at the end of 2008 and 32
percent at the end of 2010.
Telenet also said that its video-on-demand service, offering
pay-per-view movies though a set-top box, recorded 53 percent
more transactions than a year earlier, with digital television
customers watching an average of 4.4 movies per month.
The average Telenet customer also spent 42.5 euros per
month, a 9 percent increase compared to last year.
While third-quarter revenues of 344.9 million euros ($476.7
million) were in line with analyst's expectations, the group's
adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 186.7 million euros was ahead
of the 184 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
The group said that the core profit margin it reached in the
third quarter, 54.1 percent, the highest ever quarterly level.
Telenet said it expected its core profit margin to increase
to 52.5 percent in 2011, from 51.5 percent in 2010. Telenet had
said earlier than it expected this margin to remain stable.
However, the group also lowered its guidance for revenue
growth to around 5.5 percent from the range of 5.5-6.0 percent
it had given at its second quarter results, saying this was
caused by slow sales in the second quarter and in July and
August.
Telenet also increased its forecast for capital expenditure
to 22 percent of revenues from 21 percent, due to higher network
investments planned for the fourth quarter.
Telenet left its expectations for 2011 free cash flow of
above 240 million euros unchanged.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
