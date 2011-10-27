* Telenet Q3 adj core profit 186.7 mln euros vs 184 mln expected

* Says Q3 adj core profit margin highest ever

* Ups 2011 adj core profit margin to 52.5 pct

* Cuts 2011 revenue growth target to 5.5 pct (from 5.5-6.0 pct

MECHELEN, Belgium, Oct 27 Belgian cable operator Telenet reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by more customers signing up to extra services, and raised its profit margin for this year.

The group said that 35 percent of its customers now subscribed to three services - digital television, broadband and fixed telephony - up from 23 percent at the end of 2008 and 32 percent at the end of 2010.

Telenet also said that its video-on-demand service, offering pay-per-view movies though a set-top box, recorded 53 percent more transactions than a year earlier, with digital television customers watching an average of 4.4 movies per month.

The average Telenet customer also spent 42.5 euros per month, a 9 percent increase compared to last year.

While third-quarter revenues of 344.9 million euros ($476.7 million) were in line with analyst's expectations, the group's adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 186.7 million euros was ahead of the 184 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group said that the core profit margin it reached in the third quarter, 54.1 percent, the highest ever quarterly level.

Telenet said it expected its core profit margin to increase to 52.5 percent in 2011, from 51.5 percent in 2010. Telenet had said earlier than it expected this margin to remain stable.

However, the group also lowered its guidance for revenue growth to around 5.5 percent from the range of 5.5-6.0 percent it had given at its second quarter results, saying this was caused by slow sales in the second quarter and in July and August.

Telenet also increased its forecast for capital expenditure to 22 percent of revenues from 21 percent, due to higher network investments planned for the fourth quarter.

Telenet left its expectations for 2011 free cash flow of above 240 million euros unchanged. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)