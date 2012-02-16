* Q4 core profit 182.6 mln vs 179 mln expected

* To pay out dividend of 1 euro/share, capital reduction of 3.25/share

* To buy back 50 mln euro in shares

MECHELEN, Belgium, Feb 16 Belgium's Telenet unveiled a rich shareholder payout on Thursday after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations due to customers increasingly upgrading to digital television and also choosing the group as their Internet and telephone provider.

Telenet will pay out a 2011 dividend of 1 euro per share combined with a capital reduction of 3.25 per share and an additional share buyback of 50 million euros. Taken together, this should amount to a total of 4.70 euros gross per share.

Telenet, which mainly operates in the north of Belgium, said 64 percent of its TV customers now had a digital connection, compared with 58 percent in 2010.

"The most important message is that revenue growth has accelerated in the fourth quarter," Chief Financial Officer Renaat Berckmoes said at a news conference at the group's headquarters in Mechelen.

Revenues in the fourth quarter grew 9 percent versus the same period last year to 361.5 million euros.

Telenet reported fourth quarter core profit of 182.6 million euros ($238.6 million), up 12 percent from 2011 and slightly above the 179 million expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

For 2012 Telenet expects revenues and core profit to increase between 5 and 6 percent from 2011, compared with respectively 6 and 8 percent in 2010, and said that free cash flow should remain stable.

Digital TV gives customers a better quality signal but also allows them to purchase films and videos on demand.

Telenet said that in 2011 video-on-demand transactions had increased 44 percent from 2010, boosting the group's revenue.

The group said 36 percent of its customers now subscribed to all three services - digital television, broadband and fixed telephony - up from 23 percent at the end of 2008 and 32 percent at the end of 2010.

Chief Executive Duco Sickinghe said there were currently no plans to switch off its analogue network. ($1 = 0.765 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)