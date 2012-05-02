* Q1 adj. core profit 192.6 mln euros vs 186 mln expected

MECHELEN, Belgium, May 2 Belgian cable operator Telenet on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, buoyed by a strong performance of its digital TV and mobile phone businesses and lower staff bonuses.

The group, which offers cable TV, Internet and telephony to customers in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium said that mobile revenues had increased by 40 percent from last year and become an increasingly important part of its group revenues.

The lower staff bonuses were a result of not reaching internal targets for improvements in customer service, Chief Executive Duco Sickinghe told a news conference at the group's headquarters in Mechelen.

Adjusted core profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter rose 11 percent from a year earlier to 192.6 million euros ($254.7 million), above the 186 million euros expected by a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Revenues of 364 million euros were also above the 352 million euros expected.

Telenet said earlier on Wednesday it had extended for five years its deal with Belgium's second largest mobile phone operator Mobistar, whose network Telenet makes available to its mobile customers.

The group gave no financial details but said that the terms of the deal had improved, making its mobile phone offering more profitable.

Last month, Dutch telecoms group KPN said that it was reviewing its options for its unit BASE, Belgium's third largest mobile phone operator.

Many analysts see Telenet as a potential buyer.

Sickinghe said he had not been approached by the Dutch group, but added a potential mobile acquisition would have to represent an improvement on the deal Telenet already has with Mobistar.

The group confirmed the outlook it had given in February. It expects 2012 revenues and core profit both to increase between 5 and 6 percent, compared with respectively 6 and 8 percent in 2011. Free cash flow should be stable.

REGULATORY RISK AND OPPORTUNITY

Telenet still faces a challenge to its dominance of the cable and broadband network in Flanders.

In July 2011, Belgian regulator BIPT said Telenet would have to offer wholesale access to other operators.

Telenet appealed this decision, arguing that it would allow competitors to offer cheaper products witout incurring the costs of setting up a network on their own.

A decision on the appeal was expected in late April but Telenet said on Wednesday that the court had postponed the date to May 22.

Nevertheless Telenet said it was looking towards the regulator for improving its access to the mobile market.

In June 2011, the group and its unlisted Belgian peer Tecteo, which serves the French-speaking market in the south of the country, bought Belgium's fourth 3G mobile phone licence for 71.5 million euros but has not yet made plans to install its own network.

"The credit crisis has put pressure on investments everywhere. You will have to give us a hand if you want us as a fourth mobile operator," Sickinghe said. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)