MECHELEN, Belgium, May 2 Belgian cable operator
Telenet on Wednesday reported better-than-expected
first-quarter earnings, buoyed by a strong performance of its
digital TV and mobile phone businesses and lower staff bonuses.
The group, which offers cable TV, Internet and telephony to
customers in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium said that
mobile revenues had increased by 40 percent from last year and
become an increasingly important part of its group revenues.
The lower staff bonuses were a result of not reaching
internal targets for improvements in customer service, Chief
Executive Duco Sickinghe told a news conference at the group's
headquarters in Mechelen.
Adjusted core profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter rose 11
percent from a year earlier to 192.6 million euros ($254.7
million), above the 186 million euros expected by a Reuters poll
of seven analysts.
Revenues of 364 million euros were also above the 352
million euros expected.
Telenet said earlier on Wednesday it had extended for five
years its deal with Belgium's second largest mobile phone
operator Mobistar, whose network Telenet makes
available to its mobile customers.
The group gave no financial details but said that the terms
of the deal had improved, making its mobile phone offering more
profitable.
Last month, Dutch telecoms group KPN said that it
was reviewing its options for its unit BASE, Belgium's third
largest mobile phone operator.
Many analysts see Telenet as a potential buyer.
Sickinghe said he had not been approached by the Dutch
group, but added a potential mobile acquisition would have to
represent an improvement on the deal Telenet already has with
Mobistar.
The group confirmed the outlook it had given in February.
It expects 2012 revenues and core profit both to increase
between 5 and 6 percent, compared with respectively 6 and 8
percent in 2011. Free cash flow should be stable.
REGULATORY RISK AND OPPORTUNITY
Telenet still faces a challenge to its dominance of the
cable and broadband network in Flanders.
In July 2011, Belgian regulator BIPT said Telenet would have
to offer wholesale access to other operators.
Telenet appealed this decision, arguing that it would allow
competitors to offer cheaper products witout incurring the costs
of setting up a network on their own.
A decision on the appeal was expected in late April but
Telenet said on Wednesday that the court had postponed the date
to May 22.
Nevertheless Telenet said it was looking towards the
regulator for improving its access to the mobile market.
In June 2011, the group and its unlisted Belgian peer
Tecteo, which serves the French-speaking market in the south of
the country, bought Belgium's fourth 3G mobile phone licence for
71.5 million euros but has not yet made plans to install its own
network.
"The credit crisis has put pressure on investments
everywhere. You will have to give us a hand if you want us as a
fourth mobile operator," Sickinghe said.
($1 = 0.7561 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)