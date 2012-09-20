German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 U.S. based cable operator Liberty Global launched a 1.96 billion euro ($2.56 billion) bid on Thursday for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet it did not already own.
Liberty already owns 50.4 percent of the group and has been the controlling shareholder of Telenet since Feb 2007.
Liberty said in a statement that the offer price of 35 euros per share represented a 14 percent premium over the average closing price over the past month. The company's shares closed on Wednesday at 31.10 euros.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.