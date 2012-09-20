BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Telenet Group Holding NV : * Telenet nv : Telenet upgrades FY 2012 outlook * Now targets revenue growth of "between 7-8%" as compared to "between 5-6%"

initially provided * Says anticipates adjusted EBITDA to grow at an equal rate to its top line,

i.e. "between 7-8%" for the full year 2012 as compared to "between 5-6% * Says anticipates free cash flow for the full year 2012 to remain "stable" as

compared to 2011