NEW YORK, Sept 19 Liberty Global Inc,
the majority owner of Telenet Group Holding NV, plans
to launch a tender offer for the remainder of the Belgian cable
company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
According to the Journal, Liberty Global, which already owns
just over 50 percent of Telenet, plans as soon as Thursday to
announce an offer of 35 euros ($45.67) per share for the
remaining stake, representing a 12.5 percent premium to the
company's closing share price Wednesday of 31.10 euros.
The story, which cited unnamed people familiar with the
matter, said the purchase of nearly 50 percent of Telenet would
value the company at roughly $5.2 billion.
A spokeswoman for Liberty Global was not immediately
available for comment and Reuters was not able to contact
Telenet outside of Belgian business hours.