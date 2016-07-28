Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, July 28 Belgian cable operator Telenet on Thursday said core profit in the first half of 2016 increased, but added tough competition and an impact from regulation could hit profit in the second half.
Core profit grew 1 percent in the second quarter to 290.4 million euros ($321.33 million), just below the 292 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
The group kept its 2016 outlook for revenues to grow by up to 2 percent and adjusted core profit (EBITDA) to remain unchanged compared to last year. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Manon Jacob; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)