BRUSSELS Feb 13 Telenet Group Holding NV : * Achieved FY 2013 outlook with 10 pct revenue growth and 8 pct increase in adjusted EBITDA * Anticipating 6-7 pct top line growth for 2014, adjusted EBITDA growth of 5-6 percent * Accrued capital expenditures representing 20-21 pct of revenue * Free cash flow between EUR230-240 million * Revenue of EUR1,641.3 million for FY 2013, up 10 pct * Q4 2013 revenue of EUR417.4 million, up 6 pct y-o-y as the rate of mobile growth slowed * Net Mobile postpaid subscriber additions of 37,600 in Q4 2013 * Adjusted EBITDA of EUR842.6 million for FY 2013, up 8 pct * Despite larger share of lower-margin mobile revenue, our margin only showed a slight contraction to 51.3 percent * Directors authorized a EUR50.0 million share buy-back program, effective today