Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, March 24 Telenet Group Holding NV : * Telenet announces extension offer for term loans Q, R and T and redemption of senior secured notes due 2016 * Proceeds of any new money raised to supplement non-rolled exposure will be used to repay 5.30 percent senior secured notes due 2016 * Holders of term loans Q, R and T invited to extend maturity to June 2022 in new loan w with minimum size EUR500.0 million * Says transaction will be leverage neutral and will further extend the average life of Telenet's debt * Telenet International finance seeks to extend both tenor and size of EUR158.0 million revolving facility
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)