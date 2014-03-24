BRUSSELS, March 24 Telenet Group Holding NV : * Telenet announces extension offer for term loans Q, R and T and redemption of senior secured notes due 2016 * Proceeds of any new money raised to supplement non-rolled exposure will be used to repay 5.30 percent senior secured notes due 2016 * Holders of term loans Q, R and T invited to extend maturity to June 2022 in new loan w with minimum size EUR500.0 million * Says transaction will be leverage neutral and will further extend the average life of Telenet's debt * Telenet International finance seeks to extend both tenor and size of EUR158.0 million revolving facility