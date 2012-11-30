Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Nov 30 Telenet Group Holding NV : * Telenet: Duco Sickinghe, CEO Telenet, transfers shares and vested
warrants to independent foundation * Telenet nv says CEO wishes to emphasise his neutrality towards the
Liberty Global bid and to prevent any conflict of interest
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)