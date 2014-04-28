April 28 Telenet Group Holding Nv

* Q1 net triple-play growth, up 32 pct yoy, resulting in 47 ppct of customers subscribing to triple-play;

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 18 pct yoy to eur237.8 million on substantially lower network operating and service costs

* Fy outlook reiterated

* Expecting revenue growth trend to improve relative to Q1 2014 run-rate.

* Q1 revenue of eur416.8 million, up 3 pct yoy