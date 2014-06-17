June 17 Telenet Group Holding Nv

* Telenet acquires a 50% stake in de vijver media via an acquisition of sanoma's shares for eur26 million and an additional cash investment in company of eur32 million

* Wouter vandenhaute, ceo of de vijver media and his business partner, erik watté, keep 25 % of shares through their company w&w

* Corelio also keeps 25 % of shares in de vijver media.