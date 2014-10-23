Oct 23 Telenet Group Holding Nv

* Full year outlook reconfirmed, having achieved revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4 pct and 8 pct

* ARPU per customer relationship reached eur50.0 in Q3 2014, up 5 pct yoy

* Revenue of eur1,271.1 million for first 9 months 2014, up 4 pct yoy, impacted by substantially lower revenue from sale of standalone handsets

* Adjusted EBITDA of eur227.3 million in Q3 2014, up 4 pct yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: