Feb 12 Telenor ASA :

* Says appoints new chief executive officers (CEO) in Total Access Communication PCL (dtac) in Thailand and Digi in Malaysia, effective April 1.

* Says Lars-Aake Norling, currently the CEO of Digi.Com Berhad assumes the role as new CEO in dtac.

* Says Albern Murty, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in Digi, to become the company's new CEO.

* Says dtac aims to become Thailand's leading internet provider.