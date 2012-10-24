Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Oct 24 Mobile telecommunications firm Telenor expects its subsidiaries in Pakistan and Malaysia to improve their performance in the current quarter after relatively weak figures in the third quarter Chief Executive Jon Baksaas said on Wednesday.
"DiGi (in Malaysia) will pick up toward normal service in the fourth quarter ... while we anticipate Pakistan will recover as well," Baksaas told a news conference. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)