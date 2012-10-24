OSLO Oct 24 Mobile telecommunications firm Telenor expects its subsidiaries in Pakistan and Malaysia to improve their performance in the current quarter after relatively weak figures in the third quarter Chief Executive Jon Baksaas said on Wednesday.

"DiGi (in Malaysia) will pick up toward normal service in the fourth quarter ... while we anticipate Pakistan will recover as well," Baksaas told a news conference. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)