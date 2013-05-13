OSLO May 13 Telenor :

* To issue 650 million euros in bonds with 2.5 percent coupon, maturing in 2025.

* To issue 500 million euros in bonds with 1.75 percent coupon, maturing in 2018.

* Will use proceeds for general corporate purposes including funding of the announced acquisition of Globul in Bulgaria. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)