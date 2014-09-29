Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO, Sept 29 Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas will step down at the end of 2015, after which he will become an advisor to the board for 12 months, the Norwegian telecoms operator said on Monday.
Baksaas turns 60 in November this year, the company added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)