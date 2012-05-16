OSLO May 16 Norway's Telenor has Russian authorities' permission to hold its current stake in Vimpelcom and has no plans to redude it, Telenor's top executive said on Wednesday.

"We will do all we can to explain the background to the authorities for how we increased our stake back to the level we used to hold," Chief Executive Jon Baksaas Baksaas told Reuters on the sidelines of Telenor's annual general meeting of shareholders.

Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February in a surprise deal with Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's company Weather, which saw the Norwegian group taking back partial control of Vimpelcom from Russia's Altimo.

"We definitely have permission from Russian authorities to be at this level," Baksaas said, and added that there are no plans to either increase or cut the current stake.

"The stake we now hold corresponds with what we had before the (Wind) transaction, and we're comfortable with it," he said.