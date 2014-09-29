* Baksaas has been CEO since 2002
* Has expanded Telenor abroad
(Adds detail)
OSLO, Sept 29 Telenor Chief Executive
Jon Fredrik Baksaas will step down at the end of 2015, the board
of the Norwegian telecoms firm said on Monday, after more than a
decade of expanding the former state monopoly abroad in search
of new markets.
The 59-year-old, who has led the company since 2002, will
stay on as an advisor to the board for 12 months, Telenor said
in a statement. It is not known who will replace him.
During Baksaas' tenure Telenor has expanded into emerging
markets in Eastern Europe and Asia, including Montenegro,
Bulgaria, Thailand, Pakistan, and recently Myanmar, to find new
sources of revenue away from Scandinavia.
Some moves have been controversial. Telenor's continuing
presence in the low-margin Indian market has been criticised by
some investors.
Several high-level corporate battles have taken place under
his leadership, including one with Russian oligarch Mikhail
Fridman for the control of telecoms firm VimpelCom.
Baksaas was previously chief financial officer at Telenor.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)