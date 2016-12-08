Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Dec 8 Telenor chairwoman Gunn Waersted declined on Thursday to comment on a Norwegian media report which said the board of the state-owned telecoms firm had rejected her proposal for the chief executive to step down.
"The chair of the board does not wish to comment on the board's deliberations," said a Telenor spokesman.
According to financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv, Waersted recently called on CEO Sigve Brekke to step down. Brekke did not yield to the request however, and has won the backing of the remaining board members, DN said quoting unnamed sources. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)