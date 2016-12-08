OSLO Dec 8 Telenor chairwoman Gunn Waersted declined on Thursday to comment on a Norwegian media report which said the board of the state-owned telecoms firm had rejected her proposal for the chief executive to step down.

"The chair of the board does not wish to comment on the board's deliberations," said a Telenor spokesman.

According to financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv, Waersted recently called on CEO Sigve Brekke to step down. Brekke did not yield to the request however, and has won the backing of the remaining board members, DN said quoting unnamed sources. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)