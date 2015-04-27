April 27 DiGi

* Telenor Group's subsidiary in Malaysia, DiGi, Q1 revenues NOK 3.837 bln vs NOK 3.173 bln yr ago

* EBITDA before other items NOK 1.672 bln vs NOK 1.423 bln

* EBITDA NOK 1.672 bln vs NOK 1.432 bln

* Operating profit NOK 1.371 bln vs NOK 1.212 bln

* During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions increased by 271,000 to 11.692 million.

* The 2015 guidance is maintained and summarised as follows: low - mid single digit service revenue growth, sustain EBITDA margin at 2014 level, sustain capex at 2014 level