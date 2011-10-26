OSLO, Oct 26 Norway's Telenor reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the third
quarter on Wednesday.
The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of
Norwegian crowns).
Q3 2011 Forecast* Q3 2010
NORWAY:
Revenues 6,691 6,729 6,983
EBITDA 2,726 2,669 2,772
BROADCAST:
Revenues 1,762 1,780 1,773
EBITDA 519 462 475
OTHER:
Revenues 680 706 812
EBITDA -122 -175 33
MOBILE:
Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,676 1,710 1,721
EBITDA 972 932 892
Revenues Mobile Digi 2,766 2,753 2,647
EBITDA 1,296 1,261 1,167
Revenues Denmark 1,713 1,701 1,779
EBITDA 479 452 413
Revenues Sweden 2,371 2,417 2,381
EBITDA 660 642 609
Revenues Mobile Montenegro 198 192 200
EBITDA 105 98 106
Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,252 1,200 1,169
EBITDA 450 426 347
Revenues Mobile DTAC 3,577 3,603 3,588
EBITDA 1,281 1,232 1,296
Revenues Mobile Serbia 779 781 704
EBITDA 326 346 285
Revenues India 837 833 214
EBITDA -849 -914 -1,115
Revenues Hungary 1,186 1,149 1,204
EBITDA 448 439 599
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor
ASA .
(*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of
19 analysts
