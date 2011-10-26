OSLO, Oct 26 Norway's Telenor reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns).

Q3 2011 Forecast* Q3 2010 NORWAY: Revenues 6,691 6,729 6,983 EBITDA 2,726 2,669 2,772 BROADCAST: Revenues 1,762 1,780 1,773 EBITDA 519 462 475 OTHER: Revenues 680 706 812 EBITDA -122 -175 33 MOBILE: Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,676 1,710 1,721 EBITDA 972 932 892 Revenues Mobile Digi 2,766 2,753 2,647 EBITDA 1,296 1,261 1,167 Revenues Denmark 1,713 1,701 1,779 EBITDA 479 452 413 Revenues Sweden 2,371 2,417 2,381 EBITDA 660 642 609 Revenues Mobile Montenegro 198 192 200 EBITDA 105 98 106 Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,252 1,200 1,169 EBITDA 450 426 347 Revenues Mobile DTAC 3,577 3,603 3,588 EBITDA 1,281 1,232 1,296 Revenues Mobile Serbia 779 781 704 EBITDA 326 346 285 Revenues India 837 833 214 EBITDA -849 -914 -1,115 Revenues Hungary 1,186 1,149 1,204 EBITDA 448 439 599

NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA . (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 19 analysts (Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)