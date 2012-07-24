OSLO, July 24 Norway's Telenor
reported the following revenues and earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the
second quarter.
The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of
Norwegian crowns).
Q2 2012 Forecast* Q2 2011
NORWAY:
Revenues 6,327 6,204 6,184
EBITDA 2,677 2,518 2,470
BROADCAST:
Revenues 1,697 1,734 1,728
EBITDA 504 485 455
OTHER:
Revenues 1,185 1,105 1,142
EBITDA -152 -206 -276
MOBILE:
Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,670 1,792 1,690
EBITDA 873 983 902
Revenues Mobile Digi 2,990 2,995 2,650
EBITDA 1,412 1,400 1,224
Revenues Denmark 1,429 1,514 1,816
EBITDA 283 305 505
Revenues Sweden 2,599 2,544 2,522
EBITDA 617 564 638
Revenues Mobile Montenegro 143 143 154
EBITDA 44 62 71
Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,473 1,468 1,243
EBITDA 569 589 453
Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,080 4,011 3,547
EBITDA 1,243 1,246 1,243
Revenues Mobile Serbia 674 671 738
EBITDA 265 279 327
Revenues India 1,034 1,113 698
EBITDA -625 -498 -965
Revenues Hungary 965 1,024 1,161
EBITDA 339 359 416
TOTAL REVENUES 25,357 25,470 24,359
TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 8,041 8,083 7,457
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor
ASA.
(*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of
21 analysts
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)