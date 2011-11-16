BARCELONA, Spain Nov 16 Norwegian
telecoms group Telenor cannot exclude the possibility
that a crisis gripping the euro zone will affect its business,
even though most of its operations are in Scandinavia, eastern
Europe and Asia, its chief financial officer said.
"We are quite fortunate, but we should not rule out that
macroeconomics and a potential banking crisis could also impact
Telenor," Richard Aa told a Morgan Stanley conference in
Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday.
Even though none of Europe's Scandinavian countries have
joined the euro, Aa said that heavy trade between northern and
southern Europe meant Scandinavia would not be unscathed.
"Probably most exposed is the business sector in Sweden,
selling communication services to the business market, because
we see that the Swedish economy is very open," he said.
Last quarter, Telenor made 43 percent of its revenues in the
Nordic countries, 41 percent in Asia and 9 percent in Central
and Eastern Europe.
Its big bets on acquisitions in the Indian subcontinent and
its problematic relationship with Russia's Vimpelcom, of
which it owns 32 percent, have not always been welcomed by
investors but have paid off during the recent economic turmoil.
"We are experiencing very good growth in all our Asian
operations," Aa said. "It seems like the basic telco services
and Internet connections and so on in these countries are
growing despite ups and downs in the macroeconomic environment."
Investors have viewed with particular scepticism Telenor's
loss-making Indian joint venture, which has been beset by
disagreements between the partners, a political scandal about
telecoms licences, and price wars.
Aa, however, reiterated Telenor's target for the venture to
break even at core profit level in the first half of 2013, four
years after entering the market, and defended Telenor's
emerging-markets strategy.
"Every investment Telenor has done has had a poor
reception... You have sometimes to think longer-term than maybe
some of you sitting here in the audience may like," he told the
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference.
The Indian government has signalled it will relax laws on
telecoms mergers to ease a commercial environment where a dozen
operators may compete in a single region, offering rates as low
as 1 paise ($0.0002) per second.
Aa said Telenor would be ready to take part in consolidation
once there was clarity on new legislation and the group had
achieved its breakeven target in India.
"We have no clear M&A plans as of today," said, but added:
"It would be wrong in the longer-term perspective for Telenor
group to rule out M&A."
Aa added that Telenor was keeping a close eye on its
operations in Thailand, which is suffering its worst floods in
half a century.
"We have a very serious situation in Thailand with the
flood. We don't know what the long-term impact of the flooding
will be on consumer spending in Thailand but so far we have not
seen any big impact on traffic," he said.
($1 = 50.745 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)