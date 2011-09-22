(Adds India JV CEO quotes, detail, updates shares)
By Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Sept 22 Norwegian telecoms company Telenor
set out a more generous dividend policy on Thursday,
offering to share the spoils of emerging market growth having
been criticised for previous hostility to its own shareholders'
interests.
The company, one of the world's biggest mobile operators by
subscriptions, said the dividend would be about 50 to 80 percent
of normalised annual net income, against a previous target of 40
to 60 percent.
It would also aim for growth in the annual payout.
Telenor also said it could increase its net debt to core
earnings ratio to 2.0 from 1.6, during a capital markets day,
adding that it would maintain its targets for India where it is
hoping to offset declining margins at home.
"The business in Asia is still growing ... and with the
operations in Asia becoming more mature, we will see a
significant rise in operating cashflow from these operations,"
Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told Reuters.
He added that an improved balance sheet since the 2008
economic crisis had also helped.
"These elements combined allow us to rephrase the dividend
policy," said Baksaas.
Analysts broadly welcomed the announcement, with one arguing
that the company's dividend policy had previously been "outright
hostile" to shareholders.
"This is a step in the right direction. I look very
favourably on it," said Thomas Nielsen at Pareto Securities.
"Telenor's problem hasn't been a lack of earnings, but the fact
that they haven't paid it back (to the owners)."
He added that there was no reason to change the earnings
estimates for Telenor as it kept to its financial targets.
Shares in Telenor were down 2.63 percent at 1344 GMT,
outperforming an Oslo benchmark index down 4 percent.
"Based on what they have released, it looks good and in-line
with expectations," said Espen Torgersen, an analyst at
Carnegie. "They are increasing dividend payouts and keeping the
targets for India unchanged."
In terms of mergers and acquisitions, Telenor said it would
have a "disciplined and selective approach" in the future and
keep its eyes open in terms of M&A targets, waiting for the
"right opportunity" at the "right time".
The Norwegian firm has sustained several corporate battles
with foreign partners, not least with Russia's Altimo over the
control of joint venture Vimpelcom .
The firm said it may also consider selling assets that are
not core to the business. Baksaas declined to comment to Reuters
on which of Telenor's assets could be for the chop.
FOCUS ON INDIA
Torgersen at Carnegie said the key point to follow during
the capital markets day was the outlook for India provided by
Telenor's head of operations there, Sigve Brekke.
Telenor has been banking on fast-growing emerging countries
to offset declining margins in its home region markets.
It has been struggling to establish itself as one of the top
players in the crowded Indian market, where the company's costs
so far outstrip income.
It has more than 20 million subscribers but made a loss of
almost 1 billion crowns in the second quarter.
Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor's majority-owned Indian
subsidiary Uninor, said Indian regulators should change
restrictive rules for mergers and acquisitions to allow the
telecoms industry to grow.
"The market is still very competitive ... We see around 6-7
real (top) operators competing," said Brekke. "We need to be
among those six."
Uninor's chief operating officer, Yogesh Malik, later added
that Telenor would aim to drive down network costs per minute by
40 percent.
Telenor repeated that it expected earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to break even in
three years from launch, while its operating cash flow would
break even in five years from launch. Telenor launched services
in India in December 2009.
It also maintained peak funding would be within 155 billion
Indian rupees ($3.2 billion).
Uninor has been embroiled in a corruption scandal over the
award of 2G licences, a scandal that has rocked the government
of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Telenor has long said that if corruption had occurred, it was
before 2008, when it bought its Indian mobile licence from
partner Unitech , which holds 32.5 percent of Uninor.
Telenor has also said it had found no irregularities in the
way the licenses were awarded.
Brekke said on Thursday it was too early to say when the row
would end but that there was progress in that the discussion
over the issues had become "more fact-based" and "rational".
($1=48.330 Indian Rupees)
(Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Gwladys
Fouche; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)