* Q3 EBITDA 8.32 bln crowns vs. 7.86 bln forecast
* "Fantastic" report, says analyst
* Telenor lifts organic sales growth view to 6-7 pct from 5
pct
* Indian losses trimmed as cut-throat competion eases
* Shares up 4 pct
By Walter Gibbs and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Oct 26 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor
ASA said emerging market growth helped power a
third-quarter earnings surge that beat forecasts in a choppy
economy, producing record-high cash flow and a cheerier outlook.
It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) reached 8.32 billion crowns ($1.5
billion), 5.8 percent above the average forecast by analysts in
a Reuters poll and 7.4 percent ahead of last year's quarter.
"It looks fantastic," said Handelsbanken analyst Thomas
Heath, singling out the company's performance in Pakistan, where
EBITDA beat expectations by 6 percent, as emblematic of the
strong quarter.
Even Telenor's Indian joint venture, where it has lost
billions of crowns in a hyper-competitive market since 2009, has
begin to stabilise, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said.
"We have likely seen the bottom of competitive pricing in
India," Baksaas told Reuters, noting that Telenor's
majority-owned Uninor venture has raised base prices some 20
percent in recent months in line with other big Indian mobile
operators.
Some 42 percent of Telenor's third-quarter revenue in the
third quarter came from eastern Europe and Asia, far from the
euro-zone's debt problems and the sluggish U.S. economy.
Fellow Nordic telecom operators such as Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) and
TeliaSonera reported strong third-quarter results
earlier this month, though without the same bright outlook.
Telenor raised its organic revenue growth projection for
2011 to 6 or 7 percent from 5 percent.
Pareto analyst Thomas Nielsen said that means Telenor is
growing twice as fast as TeliaSonera, which has less emerging
market exposure and more fixed-line customers.
He said telecoms stocks were "defensive by nature" because
even in bad times -- like the third quarter, when many global
markets swooned -- people continue to make phone calls and
increase their reliance on mobile data.
Telenor shares have stood out, however. They were up 4.0
percent to 96.2 crowns on Wednesday at 1139 GMT, slightly above
where they opened the year.
Since the start of the year the STOXX Europe 600
telecomunications index has fallen 6 percent and the
Oslo stock exchange's main index is down 13 percent.
Of Telenor's third quarter, Nielsen said: "The margin was
better and the cash flow was exceptionally strong. The raised
guidance, both on top line and EBITDA, was positive."
INDIAN OPERATIONS IMPROVING
CEO Baksaas said Telenor's geographical footprint allowed it
to grow in both developed and rising economies "in a world of
slowing growth and rising risks".
He hailed a rise in mobile subscriptions across Telenor's
home Scandinavian market, and blamed a 4 percent fall in
Norwegian revenues on declining fixed telephony demand.
"We ... take comfort in the fact that Norway seems to be
doing quite well," said Handelsbanken's Nielsen. "There has
previously been a lot of concern over competition there."
At its troubled Indian venture, Uninor, Telenor lost 849
million crowns in the quarter on an EBITDA basis. That was an
improvement on the April-June period when Telenor's loss in the
cut-throat market was 959 million crowns and better still
compared to last year, when it lost 1.12 billion.
"We are on the way the to our goal of breaking even in the
first half of 2013," Baksaas said.
Uninor mobile subscriptions rose 13 percent in the third
quarter to 24.2 million while the "churn" of departing
subscribers has gone down, Baksaas said.
Carnegie analyst Espen Torgersen said the risk to Telenor
shares from Indian developments, including corruption charges
involving Telenor's partner, had eased but would stay "the
biggest swing factor on the stock for a while to come."
Telenor said its earnings were checked by a 29-percent fall
in second-quarter profits at Russian operator Vimpelcom .
The Norwegian firm owns 32 percent of Vimpelcom, which saw
interest expenses jump after paying $6 billion in April for a
controlling stake in Egypt's Orascom Telecom and
Italy's Wind over Telenor's vehement objection.
"The Vimpelcom effect is quite big this quarter," said Chief
Financial Officer Richard Aa.
