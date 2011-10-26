(Changes to "ASA" from "AB" in first paragraph)

By Walter Gibbs and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Oct 26 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor ASA said emerging market growth helped power a third-quarter earnings surge that beat forecasts in a choppy economy, producing record-high cash flow and a cheerier outlook.

It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 8.32 billion crowns ($1.5 billion), 5.8 percent above the average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and 7.4 percent ahead of last year's quarter.

"It looks fantastic," said Handelsbanken analyst Thomas Heath, singling out the company's performance in Pakistan, where EBITDA beat expectations by 6 percent, as emblematic of the strong quarter.

Even Telenor's Indian joint venture, where it has lost billions of crowns in a hyper-competitive market since 2009, has begin to stabilise, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said.

"We have likely seen the bottom of competitive pricing in India," Baksaas told Reuters, noting that Telenor's majority-owned Uninor venture has raised base prices some 20 percent in recent months in line with other big Indian mobile operators.

Some 42 percent of Telenor's third-quarter revenue in the third quarter came from eastern Europe and Asia, far from the euro-zone's debt problems and the sluggish U.S. economy.

Fellow Nordic telecom operators such as Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) and TeliaSonera reported strong third-quarter results earlier this month, though without the same bright outlook.

Telenor raised its organic revenue growth projection for 2011 to 6 or 7 percent from 5 percent.

Pareto analyst Thomas Nielsen said that means Telenor is growing twice as fast as TeliaSonera, which has less emerging market exposure and more fixed-line customers.

He said telecoms stocks were "defensive by nature" because even in bad times -- like the third quarter, when many global markets swooned -- people continue to make phone calls and increase their reliance on mobile data.

Telenor shares have stood out, however. They were up 4.0 percent to 96.2 crowns on Wednesday at 1139 GMT, slightly above where they opened the year.

Since the start of the year the STOXX Europe 600 telecomunications index has fallen 6 percent and the Oslo stock exchange's main index is down 13 percent.

Of Telenor's third quarter, Nielsen said: "The margin was better and the cash flow was exceptionally strong. The raised guidance, both on top line and EBITDA, was positive."

INDIAN OPERATIONS IMPROVING

CEO Baksaas said Telenor's geographical footprint allowed it to grow in both developed and rising economies "in a world of slowing growth and rising risks".

He hailed a rise in mobile subscriptions across Telenor's home Scandinavian market, and blamed a 4 percent fall in Norwegian revenues on declining fixed telephony demand.

"We ... take comfort in the fact that Norway seems to be doing quite well," said Handelsbanken's Nielsen. "There has previously been a lot of concern over competition there."

At its troubled Indian venture, Uninor, Telenor lost 849 million crowns in the quarter on an EBITDA basis. That was an improvement on the April-June period when Telenor's loss in the cut-throat market was 959 million crowns and better still compared to last year, when it lost 1.12 billion.

"We are on the way the to our goal of breaking even in the first half of 2013," Baksaas said.

Uninor mobile subscriptions rose 13 percent in the third quarter to 24.2 million while the "churn" of departing subscribers has gone down, Baksaas said.

Carnegie analyst Espen Torgersen said the risk to Telenor shares from Indian developments, including corruption charges involving Telenor's partner, had eased but would stay "the biggest swing factor on the stock for a while to come."

Telenor said its earnings were checked by a 29-percent fall in second-quarter profits at Russian operator Vimpelcom .

The Norwegian firm owns 32 percent of Vimpelcom, which saw interest expenses jump after paying $6 billion in April for a controlling stake in Egypt's Orascom Telecom and Italy's Wind over Telenor's vehement objection.

"The Vimpelcom effect is quite big this quarter," said Chief Financial Officer Richard Aa. (Editing by David Cowell and Jon Loades-Carter)