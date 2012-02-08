* Q4 EBITDA 7.08 bln crowns vs 7.61 bln forecast

* Sees 5 pct organic revenue growth in 2012, rising profitability

* No word on exiting India after court ruling (Adds detail)

OSLO, Feb 8 Telenor, the Norwegian mobile phone operator with around 140 million subscribers in Europe and Asia, on Wednesday raised its dividend as it predicted rising revenues and improving profitability this year.

State-controlled Telenor said it expects organic revenue to grow 5 percent and a rising core operating margin for 2012. It raised its dividend on 2011 earnings to 5 crowns a share from the previous year's 3.8 crowns.

The end of 2011 fell short of expectations as profitability in the Nordic region took a hit from heavy discounting, as the firm encouraged customers to migrate to new services with the hopes of improved profitability in later quarter.

The firm also took a big hit in India, where a Supreme Court order to revoke telecoms licenses, including 22 held by Telenor, forced it to take a massive $712 million writedown, dragging the company into the red for the quarter.

"In total I think the fourth quarter is mixed but the outlook for 2012 is positive and so is the progress in India, where they were able to lower the cost base quite substantially," said Tore Toenseth, an analyst at Sparebank1 Markets. "So all in all it was a good quarter even though Norway was terrible. But that is temporary," he added.

Although Telenor earlier said it would contemplate exiting India following the court ruling, the firm shed no new light on the process on Wednesday and said it would consider all options for the market.

India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market with 900 customers, has been a loss making operation for Telenor as it cut margins to gain customers, and operations there are seen loss making in 2012 as well.

Telenor's most closely watched core operating figure, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), was 7.08 billion crowns ($1.23 billion) in the quarter, 7 percent under a consensus forecast by analysts.

For the full year, the firm's EBITDA margin, a very closely watched indicator, came spot on the firm's 31 percent target, despite a big dip in the fourth quarter, and Telenor predicted this rate would rise to between 32 percent and 33 percent in 2012.

($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Erica Billingham)