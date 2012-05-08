* Gives new guidance without India; may signal exit
* Books big charge as Indian unit written off
* EBITDA NOK 7.62 billion vs NOK 7.79 bln forecasts
* Shares little changed
(Adds analysts)
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, May 8 Norway's Telenor distanced itself
further from the Indian market on Tuesday, excluding the country
from its 2012 forecasts for the first time after licensing
problems there led to massive writedowns that weighed on its
quarterly results.
State-controlled Telenor posted a quarterly net loss of 390
million crown including minority interests after writing off the
remaining 3.9 billion crown ($672.45 million) value of its
Indian unit Uninor. That compared with a profit of 3 billion a
year earlier.
The group's troubles in India contrasted with an
improvements in several key markets that had been struggling
with margin pressure.
India's Supreme Court earlier this year ordered the
cancellation of 122 telecoms licences after a corruption-tainted
licensing round.
The proposed fee for a replacement licence is prohibitively
high.
"This (fee) package will make it almost impossible for
incumbents like Telenor to stay in India," Chief Executive Jon
Fredrik Baksaas said on Tuesday.
Analysts have welcomed Telenor's possible exit as the
low-margin market has been a drag on the firm's earnings for
years, and winding up the operation would be a short-term boost
to both earnings and the stock.
"When they exclude India from their guidance, that's a clear
signal that unless something changes, they'll exit," Espen
Torgersen, an analyst at Carnegie said.
"On the operations, it's difficult to imagine a more 'in
line' result,' Torgersen added.
Telenor's shares offered little reaction, trading 0.2
percent higher at 0710 GMT, as most of the Indian troubles have
already been priced in, analysts said.
Telenor's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), which exclude the one-off India charge,
rose 2.9 percent to 7.62 billion crowns, coming in not far from
forecasts for 7.79 billion crowns.
In Norway, where Telenor had earlier struggled with margin
pressure, operations improved, while some of its Asian
operations were also above forecasts, analysts said.
Still, the company's outlook will be uncertain until its
troubles in India, and to a lesser extent in Russia, are
resolved.
"We remain positive on Telenor's operations; however we
still have concerns that the market is too optimistic on India
and Vimpelcom, where we see a risk of negative news flow in the
short term," Citi said in a note to clients.
In Russia, the anti-trust regulator has sought to overturn
Telenor's recent purchase of shares in mobile operator Vimpelcom
, charging the Norwegian telecoms group acted illegally.
The move, the latest twist in a long-running corporate
battle, would undo the deal through which Telenor took back
partial control of Vimpelcom from Altimo, part of Russian
oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, to give it a greater say
over strategy.
Based on the new guidance without India, full-year revenue
is expected to grow at a rate "above 4 percent" after a previous
target for "above 5 percent" including India.
Telenor did not provide comparative guidance figures but
said "on comparable basis, the positive outlook is maintained."
($1=5.7996 Norwegian krones)
(Editing by Mike Nesbit and Helen Massy-Beresford)