By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Jan 5 Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor said its Nordic base and growing presence in Asia position it to withstand economic turbulence emanating from southern Europe.

CEO Jon Fredrik Baksaas said the relatively stable economies of Norway, Sweden and Denmark were a good "starting place" for Telenor as it expands to a robust Asia, sidestepping European countries where growth is threatened by huge government debts.

"Emerging markets were not that popular after the previous financial crisis in 2008, but under the current crisis, which has its origin in Europe, the case is different -- Asia being beautiful," he said in an interview.

He added: "I think we should be prepared for a period where growth in Europe will take some time to return, whereas in Asia one can ask if the strong growth rate will continue. We hope so, but it is too early to say at what level it will be."

Telenor received a third of its revenues from Asia in the third quarter of 2011 as subsidiaries in Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh helped the company to a record-high cash flow and earnings that beat forecasts.

Baksaas said Telenor's troubled Indian joint venture with Unitech was en route to breaking even in the first half of 2013, as previously forecast, and that subscription growth in the hyper-competitive market has been impressive.

But he took a swipe at Indian officials, saying that a corruption case engulfing the Indian telecoms industry had created a "vacuum" in which Uninor's demands for additional spectrum have gone unanswered.

"I think the industry will have to push for clarity in the regulatory framework and, from our perspective, access to more spectrum as promised," he said.

