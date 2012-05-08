OSLO May 8 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
reported first quarter core earnings slightly behind
expectations on Tuesday and cut its full-year revenue target
even as it improved its margin outlook.
State-controlled Telenor said earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 7.62
billion crowns ($1.31 billion) from 7.40 billion crowns,
trailing forecasts for 7.79 billion crowns.
The firm cut its full-year revenue growth target to "above
4" percent from "above 5 percent" set three months ago but sees
EBITDA margin at 35 percent to 36 percent, above the 32 pct to
33 pct target set earlier.
($1 = 5.7996 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)