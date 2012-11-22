Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Nov 22 Telenor ASA : * Mandates ING, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Nordea as joint bookrunners for its intended issuance of longer dated euro-denominated Reg S bonds. * Says any issuance will be at the sole discretion of Telenor after expiration of the tender offer for its 4.50 pct 2014 notes. * Notes announced by Telenor earlier today and is subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)