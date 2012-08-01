RPT-Samsung Group says will do best to ensure truth revealed in court
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
NEW DELHI Aug 1 A majority of the board members of Telenor's Indian mobile phone joint venture have decided to sell the business in an auction, according to an auction notice in a newspaper, which the Norwegian company's partner Unitech Ltd is opposing.
The JV, Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Pvt, has invited interests from potential bidders by Aug. 6, its Managing Director Sigve Brekke said in the auction notice published on Wednesday in the Financial Express newspaper.
A spokesman for Indian real estate firm Unitech Ltd, which owns just under a third of the JV, said they would take legal action against the proposed auction. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.