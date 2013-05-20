May 20 Norwegian telecoms company Telenor's Indian unit said on Monday it had achieved breakeven in its core earnings in Gujarat zone and would further expand its network there.

Gujarat is the second of the unit's six operating zones in India to have achieved breakeven.

The unit, which operates under the Uninor brand, aims to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and cash flow breakeven in all the six zones during the current year. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)