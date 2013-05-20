Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 Norwegian telecoms company Telenor's Indian unit said on Monday it had achieved breakeven in its core earnings in Gujarat zone and would further expand its network there.
Gujarat is the second of the unit's six operating zones in India to have achieved breakeven.
The unit, which operates under the Uninor brand, aims to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and cash flow breakeven in all the six zones during the current year. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)