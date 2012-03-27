NEW DELHI, March 27 Norway's Telenor ASA
has not stated any compensation amount in its letter to
the Indian government on a possible arbitration after its
licences were ordered cancelled by the country's top court, a
company spokesman said on Tuesday.
"However, we will seek compensation for all investment,
guarantees and damages," Glenn Mandelid said in an email to
Reuters.
The Times of India newspaper earlier reported the Norwegian
company was seeking nearly $14 billion in damages.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)