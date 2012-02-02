OSLO Feb 2 The Norwegian government will help Telenor in lobbying India after the state-owned firm saw its mobile licences revoked on Thursday, the Nordic country's trade and industry minister said.

"We follow the situation and are keeping close contacts with Telenor about this case," Trond Giske told Reuters in an email, adding the government was examining which recourse it could take with Indian authorities.

"Norwegian authorities will contribute actively to find a good solution and secure Telenor's large investments and presence in India," he said. "We have already started and are in a dialogue with Telenor." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Holmes)