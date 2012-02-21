OSLO Feb 21 Norwegian telecoms group
Telenor plans to form a new entity in India and will
migrate its existing business, including customers and
employees, into the new company, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"This new entity will serve as the platform to approach the
upcoming auctions for fresh licenses as mandated by the Supreme
Court. As a part of this process, the new entity will also seek
requisite approvals from the FIPB to allow Telenor Group to take
up 74% ownership," it said.
It added that it issued Unitech, its previous partner, a
notice of voidance of the current shareholders' agreement with
Unitech Ltd on "account of fraud and misrepresentation"
