UPDATE 8-Kansas man charged with killing Indian in possible hate crime
* India shocked, some blame growing intolerance (Adds comment from Indian Embassy and county prosecutor)
OSLO Feb 2 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor will review India's decision to revoke licences issued to its Uninor subsidiary under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale and will comment later.
"Telenor has yet to review the ruling and will be able to comment further once we had a chance to review it," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - P resident Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.