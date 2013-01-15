OSLO Jan 15 India must significantly cut the price of mobile telephone licenses in the Mumbai region for Telenor to stay, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Tuesday.

India's Supreme Court allowed on Monday mobile phone carriers, whose permits were due to be revoked this week as per an earlier court order, to continue services until it hears the case next on Feb. 4.

"There is still no doubt that the price must be significantly lowered to make it possible for us to stay in Mumbai," Baksaas told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)