OSLO, April 27 Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor must make a decision on the future of its India operations by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Wednesday.

"We must find a solution sometime this year," Brekke told Reuters.

The company previously said it may leave India unless it is able to secure additional capacity for its networks at a reasonable cost. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)