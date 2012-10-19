Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Oct 19 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has submitted an application for pre-qualification in India's auction of its 1800 MHz mobile phone band, the firm said on Friday.
"A final decision on whether to participate or not will be taken before the auction starts," Telenor said in a statement.
"Telenor Group continues its efforts in securing a new Indian partner and in obtaining all necessary approvals to transfer Uninor assets into the new company," it added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)