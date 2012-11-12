Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Nov 12 Telenor
* Telenor confirms its participation in the 1800 MHz spectrum auction in India that starts on 12 November.
* Telenor will participate in the auction through its fully owned subsidiary Telewings Communication Services.
* No further comments will be provided before the Indian authorities have announced the final results of the auction.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)