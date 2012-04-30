BRIEF-No talks between Vivendi and Mediaset's top investor - T.Italia board member
Feb 3 Telecom Italia board member and Vivendi supervisory board member Tarak Ben Ammar says:
OSLO, April 30 Norway's Telenor has written down the remaining fixed and intangible assets in India amounting to 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($680.9 million) the firm said on Monday. ($1 = 5.7278 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
Feb 3 Telecom Italia board member and Vivendi supervisory board member Tarak Ben Ammar says:
* Says Tiscali and Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A announce that since Feb. 1 the agreement on full outsourcing of information technology services of the operator has been fully implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday as the business community is increasingly split over how to respond to his policies, especially a travel ban announced last week.