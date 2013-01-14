Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI Jan 14 Norwegian phone group Telenor's Indian unit said it may decide to bid for airwaves for the Mumbai zone in an auction due in March and will continue its services in the city after the country's Supreme Court allowed more time for revoked cellular permits to continue operations.
The unit, which operates under Uninor brand name, said it will continue to scale down operations in India's Kolkata and West Bengal zones as planned earlier. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)