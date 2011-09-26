BRIEF-Maxfast Properties: company name change to MaxFastigheter AB accepted
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 Telenor said on Monday its Indian mobile phone joint venture Unitech Wireless had initiated a rights issue of 82 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) to secure long-term funding.
Norwegian telecoms company Telenor owns 67.25 percent of the joint venture, which trades under the Uninor brand name. Indian real estate firm Unitech owns the remainder.
"We hope this will be subscribed to by both owners of the company to give Unitech Wireless the funds it needs to continue its strong development in the Indian market," a Telenor spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.
Unitech Wireless had earlier decided to launch a rights issue, but the process was halted after Unitech obtained a court's "stay order". Telenor said this month another Indian court had cleared the way for the planned issue.
($1=49.59 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended his decision to abolish high denomination bank notes that has left the economy reeling, calling it a "fight" for the poor.