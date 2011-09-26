NEW DELHI, Sept 26 Telenor said on Monday its Indian mobile phone joint venture Unitech Wireless had initiated a rights issue of 82 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) to secure long-term funding.

Norwegian telecoms company Telenor owns 67.25 percent of the joint venture, which trades under the Uninor brand name. Indian real estate firm Unitech owns the remainder.

"We hope this will be subscribed to by both owners of the company to give Unitech Wireless the funds it needs to continue its strong development in the Indian market," a Telenor spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

Unitech Wireless had earlier decided to launch a rights issue, but the process was halted after Unitech obtained a court's "stay order". Telenor said this month another Indian court had cleared the way for the planned issue.

