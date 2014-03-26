Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
OSLO, March 26 The European Free Trade Association has opened antitrust proceedings against Norwegian telecom firm Telenor for allegedly infringing competition rules under the European Economic Area agreement, EFTA said on Wednesday.
"The Authority will examine whether Telenor has charged prices resulting in an illegal margin squeeze on its competitors in respect of the provision of retail mobile data services and of bundles of retail mobile telecommunications services," EFTA said in a statement.
"The Authority also intends to investigate whether clauses in Telenor's retail agreements concluded with customers for the supply of mobile telecommunications services give rise to market foreclosure concerns."
Telenor was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
