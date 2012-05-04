BRIEF-Gyldendal 2016 pre-tax profit down at DKK 64 million
* FY operating revenue 833 million Danish crowns ($118.2 million) versus 830 million crowns year ago
OSLO May 4 Jan Erik Korssjoen, Chairman of Norway's Telenor's Corporate Assembly, has resigned from his post citing disagreement with Telenor's largest shareholder, the Norwegian state.
"The reason for my resignation is that I disagree with the largest shareholder, on the decision, timing and the process leading to the resignation of the Chairman of the Board of Telenor ASA," Korssjoen said in a statement.
The company's chairman Harald Norvik quit on Wednesday after the government, which owns 54 percent of the Norwegian group, withdrew support for him over the sale of TV2, the country's top commercial channel.
Korssjoen will also resign from his duties as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million