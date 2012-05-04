OSLO May 4 Jan Erik Korssjoen, Chairman of Norway's Telenor's Corporate Assembly, has resigned from his post citing disagreement with Telenor's largest shareholder, the Norwegian state.

"The reason for my resignation is that I disagree with the largest shareholder, on the decision, timing and the process leading to the resignation of the Chairman of the Board of Telenor ASA," Korssjoen said in a statement.

The company's chairman Harald Norvik quit on Wednesday after the government, which owns 54 percent of the Norwegian group, withdrew support for him over the sale of TV2, the country's top commercial channel.

Korssjoen will also resign from his duties as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

