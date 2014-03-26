Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO, March 26 Norwegian telecom firm Telenor has sold its business providing technology for digital TV to Switzerland's Kudelski for 1.5 billion crowns ($248.01 million), the firm said on Wednesday.
Telenor said it sold the business to focus on its core activities of providing telecom services.
($1 = 6.0480 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)