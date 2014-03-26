OSLO, March 26 Norwegian telecom firm Telenor has sold its business providing technology for digital TV to Switzerland's Kudelski for 1.5 billion crowns ($248.01 million), the firm said on Wednesday.

Telenor said it sold the business to focus on its core activities of providing telecom services.

($1 = 6.0480 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)